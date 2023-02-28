Developer – Gauteng Centurion

A leading South African company is seeking a talented Full Stack Developer to join their team in a hybrid role ensuring you get the benefit of working from home as well as office interaction. They like people with a creative approach to problem-solving and a love of learning. You will work along-side smart, focused colleagues who design, code and deploy meaningful software with modern tools and processes.

Requirements:

Front end web technology frameworks; Angular, React, or Vue

JavaScript, HTML5/CSS3

Experience building and maintaining API’s

C# (Java or Golang, Rust will be considered)

3+ Years’ experience

Main Responsibilities:

Ability to work independently

Ability to work in a variety of client settings and in a team-oriented environment

High rate of learning

Wide interest in technology

Passion for the software industry

Good communication skills

Qualification: Degree or Diploma in IT or Computer Science

Other skills of interest:

A working knowledge of relational databases

Comfortable with software patterns

Firm understanding of SOLID

Familiar with domain orientated design

Conversant with TDD and building unit tests and testable software

Deployment with automate Build and Deploy using automated tooling, as part of iterative development and continuous integration

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise, we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.

Desired Skills:

React

Angular

JavaScript

Vue

HTML

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position