DevOps Engineer

SKILLS & REQUIREMENTS

You will need to have 3-4 years of experience working as a DevOps Engineer.

You will also require a 3-year degree/diploma in the technology field and an AWS DevOps Professional Certification.

Good understanding of Agile processes, practical experience working with automated deployments, and source control, and ability to code and script.

The individual needs to have excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills and process-oriented with great documentation skills.

Knowledge of best practices and IT operations in an always-up, always-available service, and experience administering and deploying development CI/CD tools such as Git, Jira, GitLab, or Jenkins.

Container orchestration services – Docker, Kubernetes, Elastic Beanstalk

Infrastructure as Code technologies – Terraform, Ansible.

Agile software development in Python, Go, Java, JavaScript, Typescript.

Significant experience with open-source operating system environments.

You will be responsible for reproducing and locating the source of reported bugs and issues, fix bugs, and issues and communicate errors and solutions to product owners.

It is your responsibility to guide and implement software and product design, produce code in line with project requirements and implement and maintain appropriate security standards. Perform and request code reviews and write and maintain unit and functional tests.

Desired Skills:

AWS

Cloud Computing

DevOps

Docker

Elasticsearch

Git

Java

About The Employer:

With over 15 years of thinking outside the box, and multiple successful products under their belt, our client aims to continue disrupting established markets and capture opportunities in exponential technology fields!Using tested methodologies (design thinking, agile and lean), they are discovering, designing, developing and delivering exceptional products and product strategies – with speed, and efficiency.

