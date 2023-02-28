IT Devops Engineer

A vacancy exists for an DevOps Engineer within the VAS and Card division, in Cape Town.

Key Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

To develop an intimate knowledge of the software architecture and overall systems understanding.

Streamline and improve software integration, release, and deployment processes.

Enhance systems monitoring and metrics reporting.

Work closely with developers to improve quality and efficiency of the software.

Maintain end-to-end security using industry best practices.

Investigate and adopt new technologies as needs arise.

Troubleshoot production issues and perform maintenance on infrastructure, build pipelineand applications.

Perform preventative maintenance on servers to keep them in good health.

Liaise with customers, solutions architects & other developers in aligning requirement specifications where applicable.

Working as part of a project team to develop & deliver solutions.

Setup and maintain related documentation.

In order to be considered for this position, the following requirements must be met:

Matric / Grade 12 qualification

Bachelor of Science/ any related tertiary qualification

3-4 years’ experience in a similar role

Python

Comfortable with databases and a good understanding of SQL

Linux production environment experience

Hands on experience with containerization (Docker)

Great interpersonal skillsBehavioural Competencies:

Good communication skills.

A keen interest in understanding our business.

The ability to build collaborative relationships.

Be proactive, initiate action and be results orientated.

Follow procedure accurately with high attention to detail.

Kindly note that if we do not contact you within 14 days, your application was unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Python

SQL

Linux

Docker

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

