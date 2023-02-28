IT Devops Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Feb 28, 2023

A vacancy exists for an DevOps Engineer within the VAS and Card division, in Cape Town.

Key Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

  • To develop an intimate knowledge of the software architecture and overall systems understanding.
  • Streamline and improve software integration, release, and deployment processes.
  • Enhance systems monitoring and metrics reporting.
  • Work closely with developers to improve quality and efficiency of the software.
  • Maintain end-to-end security using industry best practices.
  • Investigate and adopt new technologies as needs arise.
  • Troubleshoot production issues and perform maintenance on infrastructure, build pipelineand applications.
  • Perform preventative maintenance on servers to keep them in good health.
  • Liaise with customers, solutions architects & other developers in aligning requirement specifications where applicable.
  • Working as part of a project team to develop & deliver solutions.
  • Setup and maintain related documentation.

In order to be considered for this position, the following requirements must be met:

  • Matric / Grade 12 qualification
  • Bachelor of Science/ any related tertiary qualification
  • 3-4 years’ experience in a similar role
  • Python
  • Comfortable with databases and a good understanding of SQL
  • Linux production environment experience
  • Hands on experience with containerization (Docker)

Great interpersonal skillsBehavioural Competencies:

  • Good communication skills.
  • A keen interest in understanding our business.
  • The ability to build collaborative relationships.
  • Be proactive, initiate action and be results orientated.
  • Follow procedure accurately with high attention to detail.

Kindly note that if we do not contact you within 14 days, your application was unsuccessful

