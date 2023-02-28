IT Devops Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

A vacancy exists for an DevOps Engineer within the VAS and Card division, in Cape Town.
Key Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- To develop an intimate knowledge of the software architecture and overall systems understanding.
- Streamline and improve software integration, release, and deployment processes.
- Enhance systems monitoring and metrics reporting.
- Work closely with developers to improve quality and efficiency of the software.
- Maintain end-to-end security using industry best practices.
- Investigate and adopt new technologies as needs arise.
- Troubleshoot production issues and perform maintenance on infrastructure, build pipelineand applications.
- Perform preventative maintenance on servers to keep them in good health.
- Liaise with customers, solutions architects & other developers in aligning requirement specifications where applicable.
- Working as part of a project team to develop & deliver solutions.
- Setup and maintain related documentation.
In order to be considered for this position, the following requirements must be met:
- Matric / Grade 12 qualification
- Bachelor of Science/ any related tertiary qualification
- 3-4 years’ experience in a similar role
- Python
- Comfortable with databases and a good understanding of SQL
- Linux production environment experience
- Hands on experience with containerization (Docker)
Great interpersonal skillsBehavioural Competencies:
- Good communication skills.
- A keen interest in understanding our business.
- The ability to build collaborative relationships.
- Be proactive, initiate action and be results orientated.
- Follow procedure accurately with high attention to detail.
