Java Developer / Tech Lead (JHB Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of a Java Developer / Tech Lead with strong leadership and a suitable Degree from an accredited university is sought by a dynamic Online Marketplace. You must be able and willing to lead a team. A hybrid working model is on offer with 2 days remote and 3 days expected in office.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Java

Developer

Tech

Learn more/Apply for this position