Junior Network Architect at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A tier one Internet Service and Infrastructure provider in South Africa is looking to employ a Junior Network Architect who will form part of the implementation team and is responsible for surveying, design and drafting of building, complex and single dwelling home reticulation plans together with all administrative duties associated herewith.

DUTIES:

In-depth planning according to Company specifications for reticulation of buildings, business complexes and single households.

Completing splice charts and splicing diagrams.

Wayleave drawings and designs.

Assist with area planning and network design.

Floating instruction drawings.

Assistance with scheduling of surveys as required.

Submission of planning and assistance with chasing up landlords until approval is obtained as required.

Uploading completed building plans and wayleave drawings to the various information systems.

Administration of all implementation information systems.

Assist with council submission of wayleaves.

Assist with the creation of project schedules for various projects.

Assist to serve as liaison with local government departments.

Assist with quality control of Company installations.

Assist with overseeing and managing the wayleave que and ensuring it is up to date.

Assist with handling wayleave related queries.

Assist with training of new staff in the planning department.

Assisting to come up with more efficient ways of drawing and planning.

From time to time be prepared to undertake any reasonable requests as requested by Management.

