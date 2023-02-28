Junior Software Engineer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

A vacancy is available for a Junior Software Engineer for development in TypeScript / JavaScript, ideally with experience in Node.js to join our client’s team on a full-time basis in Stellenbosch.

Requirements:

University Degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering essential.

Experience with TypeScript and JavaScript.

Experience with Node.js.

Understanding of software development best practices, including design patterns, testing, and version control.

Experience / understanding of working with relational databases.

Good communication skills and the ability to work well with a diverse group of people.

Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and maintain software applications using TypeScript, JavaScript, and Node.js.

Work with relational databases to design and implement full-stack solutions.

Work closely with our team of developers and contribute to the design and implementation of scalable, high-quality systems.

If you are passionate about technology and looking for a challenging and rewarding career opportunity, we encourage you to apply for this position. The company offers competitive compensation, as well as opportunities for professional growth and development.

Note: Successful applicants will be contacted within 14 days of applying.

Although we endeavour to provide feedback to all applicants, should you not hear from us within 14 days of applying, please accept your application unsuccessful.

