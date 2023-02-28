Lenovo accelerates digital transformation with new PC solutions

Yesterday at MWC 2023, Lenovo unveiled its latest PC and Chromebook solutions to help embrace dispersed hybrid working styles and provide advanced features that empower users across a broad selection of requirements and needs.

Encompassing a progressive and contemporary design philosophy, the latest PC solutions, including a comprehensive refresh across the ThinkPad portfolio, focus on improvements in system performance, increased use of more sustainable materials, and continued enhancements to user experience.

ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 second generation Windows 11 laptops enhance key areas of hardware and software functionality to help users maintain a creative edge. ThinkPad Z13 also presents a new Flax Fiber top cover, using bio-based materials, for a unique individual look and feel.

Lenovo also introduced a redesigned fourth generation ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga with narrower bezels, new colors, materials and features to facilitate hybrid work and mobility.

The ThinkPad portfolio for 2023 is completed with fourth generation ThinkPad T14s, T14 and second generation T16 workhorse laptops along with the fourth generation ThinkPad L13, L13 Yoga, L14 and L15, designed for businesses with a wide range of mobile computing needs.

Value-conscious businesses seeking focused productivity features can select a fifth generation ThinkPad E14 with new 16:10 displays or a new 16-inch form factor in the ThinkPad E16. Frequent travellers will like the additional protection provided by the new ThinkPad Professional Sleeve, available in 13-inch and 14-inch sizes to support a broad selection of laptops.

The highly versatile ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One Gen 5 Monitor offers improved audio-visual capabilities and redesigned features capable of supporting multiple work scenarios. Finally, consumers can enjoy the flexibility offered by the latest IdeaPad Duet 3i, a Windows 11 detachable laptop that seamlessly transitions between clamshell and tablet modes; or relish the ChromeOS eco-system with the latest IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook featuring a range of audio, visual, and connectivity upgrades.

The new products can also be available as part of the Lenovo TruScale Device as a Service (DaaS) model that offers organiwations a broad range of digital workplace solutions, flexible payment options, and the ability to easily scale IT in line with their evolving business needs.

To further enhance productivity and employee experience, companies can deploy Lenovo Premier Support Plus. This new comprehensive suite of support services offers a human-centered approach to IT support, providing users with a seamless experience and direct access to Lenovo’s best technicians. Premier Support Plus also leverages AI insights powered by Lenovo Device Intelligence to help IT teams predict and prevent device downtime across a global fleet.

A recent Lenovo survey suggests that purpose-driven IT enables a transformed workforce through positive engagement, hybrid work flexibility and a greater focus on employee experience across a multitude of factors. Getting the best out of end users requires solutions aligned to today’s hybrid working world, focused on fostering better productivity and making teamwork easier.

Lenovo’s latest ThinkPad laptops demonstrate human-centric innovations that are core to driving positive employee experiences, introducing and improving on features that encourage new ways of hybrid working more efficiently and nurture purposeful thinking all while making significant efforts to create more sustainable products.

ThinkPad and the circular economy

Lenovo’s design and engineering teams spend thousands of hours researching innovations in manufacturing, materials, energy efficiency, servicing and packaging to continue to produce ever more sustainable products. Lenovo remains focused in investing in a resilient and more sustainable global supply chain by increasing the use of sustainable aviation fuel and biofuels for shipping, installing renewable energy in its factories and adopting state of the art energy efficient manufacturing processes to help reduce carbon emissions.

The company is also encouraging its customers to meet their own sustainability goals through the provision of services such as CO2 Offset Service which has already offset more than 1-million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide from their purchases of Think PCs, and Asset Recovery Service which has been helping customers with their end-of-life technology hardware disposal for the past 15 years.

Following the launch of refreshed ThinkPad X1 laptops in December 2022, the rest of the ThinkPad portfolio introduces updated and new models that further enhance one of the most comprehensive laptop portfolios available. The increased use of more recycled materials and Post Consumer Content (PCC) plastic in select components is in line with Lenovo’s continued focus on supporting a circular economy and Lenovo’s goal to integrate post-consumer recycled content into 100% of PC products by 2025.