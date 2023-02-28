Merged Huge TNS opens its doors

Huge Group announced in October 2022 its intention to combine Huge Telecom and Huge Networks into a single and significantly enlarged telecommunications, networks and services business. The combining of the two businesses will commence on 1 March 2023.

The new entity will operate under the brand name Huge TNS – with the TNS acronym denoting Telecoms, Networks, and Services.

The strategy was to combine the commercial and go-to-market strengths and distribution capabilities of Huge Telecom with the products, services, and technical capabilities of Huge Networks to create a more relevant, stronger, larger and more capable entity, says Dr Marius Oberholzer, MD of Huge TNS.

“The convergence of connectivity, networking, and more importantly the secure services running across various technologies has long been regarded as one of the defining trends informing the future of the technology sector. Combining ‘Telecoms’, ‘Networks’, and ‘Services’ into our identity affirms our focus and positions us to unlock growth by supplying on-point solutions to changing ICT demands at work and at home.”

Product and service offerings match a customer base that has been categorised into three key vertical.

The needs of the first vertical segment, corporates and large businesses, will predominantly be met by services built on the Huge Metro Fibre solution. The ICT needs of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will be served with products and services from a Huge Broadband solution set. Consumers and work-from-home users, the last key vertical focus area, will be served with a new and cost-effective product and services catalogue.