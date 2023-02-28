Project Manager at Resilience Personnel – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Requirements:
- Project/Engineering Diploma/Degree or related qualification in Mechanical Engineering
- 5 – 10 years’ experience as a Project Engineer/Manager in fabrication/construction.
- Experience with NEC3 contracts.
- Must be an SA Citizen and reside in the Western Cape
- Clear criminal record
Responsibilities:
- Execute all project management responsibilities.
- Procurement of materials
- Review and update project documentation incl. ITPs, Methods statements, etc.
- Ensure drawings and technical information is issued to relevant parties.
- Follow-up and report during prefabrication stage.
- Plan and coordinate site establishment including tooling and equipment requirements.
- Follow-up and report during installation stage onsite.
- Commercial and Technical management of the project.
- Coordinate Kick-off meetings with project commencement and as required during the project phase.
- Liaise with clients and other stakeholders on technical and commercial aspects of project.
- Coordinate with the QA/QC department for project preparation (i.e. Welding book, WPS, Selection of qualified welders) and NDT requirements during the project.
- Deployment to site to manage projects during the installation phase.
- Prepare early warning and compensation events and submit to client.
- Supervise, monitor and train relevant Project Engineers through all project requirements.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Construction
- Mechanical
- Fabrication
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma