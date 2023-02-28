Project Manager at Resilience Personnel

Feb 28, 2023

Requirements:

  • Project/Engineering Diploma/Degree or related qualification in Mechanical Engineering
  • 5 – 10 years’ experience as a Project Engineer/Manager in fabrication/construction.
  • Experience with NEC3 contracts.
  • Must be an SA Citizen and reside in the Western Cape
  • Clear criminal record

Responsibilities:

  • Execute all project management responsibilities.
  • Procurement of materials
  • Review and update project documentation incl. ITPs, Methods statements, etc.
  • Ensure drawings and technical information is issued to relevant parties.
  • Follow-up and report during prefabrication stage.
  • Plan and coordinate site establishment including tooling and equipment requirements.
  • Follow-up and report during installation stage onsite.
  • Commercial and Technical management of the project.
  • Coordinate Kick-off meetings with project commencement and as required during the project phase.
  • Liaise with clients and other stakeholders on technical and commercial aspects of project.
  • Coordinate with the QA/QC department for project preparation (i.e. Welding book, WPS, Selection of qualified welders) and NDT requirements during the project.
  • Deployment to site to manage projects during the installation phase.
  • Prepare early warning and compensation events and submit to client.
  • Supervise, monitor and train relevant Project Engineers through all project requirements.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Construction
  • Mechanical
  • Fabrication

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

