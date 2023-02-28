Project Manager – Gauteng City Deep

Project Manager – Shopfitting Industry
Our large client, based in City Deep, Johannesburg is currently looking for a multi-skilled Project Manager, to employ as soon as possible.
MUST COME FROM THE SHOPFITTING INDUSTRY/ BACKGROUND TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS POSITION (NON-NEGOTIABLE)
The Company: A privately owned business, established in 1997. Over the years, innovation and product development has seen the business expand its product offering to include a wide range of retail and POS solutions.
The Position: We’re looking for a Project Manager. The pay range on offer is R50 000.00 to R55 000.00 Basic Per Month + Benefits
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Shopfitting experience will be contacted.
Requirements:
- Grade 12
- Project Management or equivalent Qualification
- Previous working experience as a Project Manager within Shopfitting Industry
- 5+ Years’ experience
- Project Management
- Staff supervision
- Problem solving skills and ability to think algorithmically
- Committed and Stable person
- Neat and tidy, well spoken and not shy to be honest
- Own reliable transport with a valid driver’s license
- South African with a valid South African ID
- Experience with SolidWorks
- CAD – able to read CAD drawings (need to assemble onsite)
- Cabinet making and assembling
Duties include, but are not limited to:
- Responsibilities include full turn-key shopfitting, including shopfronts and fixtures from design to manufacture
- Day-to-Day management of site teams (mostly mobile)
- Main point of communication between office and on-site teams in relaying communication around scheduling, timelines, budgets and general programming
- Administratively strong in self managing project management administrative elements (Schedules, Cost reports, progress reports, performance metrics)
- Host daily stand up scrum meetings in outline of a general waterfall approach to all projects
- Maintain consistent in person site reviews in signing off on progress stages within each projects timeline
- Site scope is mainly related to aesthetics and finishes (Painting and coating, waterproofing, damp proofing, build works, office refurbishments, retail and showrooms)
- Attend on site quoting reviews for purely obtaining on site measurements and information to be communicated to the office for quoting purposes – For the Aesthetics sector of the business only
Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Desired Skills:
- Shopfitting
- Fittings
- Joinery
- CAD Drawings
- Fitting doors
- Window fitting
- Kitchen Fitting
- Carpentry
- Fit doors
- Door Fitting
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric