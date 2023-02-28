SAP CIS Consultant (G_0258) (KG) – Gauteng Midrand

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Dev/Ops-Engineer Platform IDPs (m/f/x):

In the Platform IDP subproduct, we provide the platform identity providers for the group. In doing so, we rely on the consistent use of standards. You ensure the future viability for the application development of IT. Ability to innovate, and a highly efficient operation of the web infrastructure are a success factor of the Group.

What do we offer you?

As a Dev/Ops Engineer, we offer you an innovative and challenging field of activity in the Platform IDP subproduct. With our central authentication solutions as an optimal basis for the development of cloud applications (e.g., microservices) and solutions related to the Internet of Things on platforms such as SAP, AWS, and AZURE. As part of your job, you will be responsible for the implementation of authentication solutions and increase the level of automation of the deployed solutions as an enabler for “Leading Edge Operations”.

You analyse market trends with foresight and pro-actively build the required know-how.

You work very closely with the web operations and the platform and infrastructure partners of the IT and Business organisation on the solutions. You actively coordinate with the users of the solutions, the solution architects as well as the IT security. In an international and challenging environment, you will advise the architect network, strategic software development projects and application management and you are responsible for the implementation and maintenance of the solutions.

Dev/Ops-Engineer Platform IDPs (m/f/x) for SAP Cloud Identity Service (Identity Authentication Service and Identity Provisioning Service) with tasks such as:

Perform StartUp Management (Go-live preparation and post Go-live support) based on the already performed Proof of Concept, in particular by providing the relevant documentation in the Product Depot (e.g. security documentation, functional documentation, operations manual), define reliable processes for application onboarding (authentication and provisioning), conducting the required tests (functional, integration, smoke tests)



Responsible for maintenance and operations (Dev/Ops), in particular the maintenance f the integration into the central systems for Identity & Access Management (RightNow and WebEAMnext) as well as towards the central HR system to cover SAP specific authentication scenarios the application onboardings (authentication: SAML / OIDC + provisioning: SCIM) handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements) responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support executing the required changes through configuration and coding (SCIM) executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls carrying ut regression testing after each release of the SaaS software



Interactions through meetings, calls and emails: with central product owner for Platform Identity Providers where SAP CIS is positioned as a subproduct with Feature Teams f other IAM products with clients (app owners)



Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

Successfully completed degree in computer science/communications engineering or another degree programme or comparable qualification.

Several years of professional experience (also internationally) in the IT sector, preferably in the area of enterprise IT or platform hosting, especially in the area of cloud infrastructure and web applications.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Project and Start-up Management experience

Expert knowledge in the areas of web and cloud technologies

Knowledge how to implement authentication solutions: SAML, OpenID Connect, API gateways

Knowledge how to implement SCIM (System for Cross-domain Identity Management)

Expertise in agile development and DevOps incl. JIRA / Confluence

Knowledge of current IT architectures, vendors and trends.

Teamwork and communication skills.

Assertiveness.

Analytical thinking skills.

Independent way of working.

Troubleshooting and maintenance

IT Security

System Monitoring

Incident and Request Management

ITIL processes knowledge

Desired Skills:

implement SCIM

implement authentication solutions

SAP Cloud Identity Service

