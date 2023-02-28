SENIOR C# DEVELOPER – BACK-END – ROSEBANK (HYBRID) – Up to R800k PA – Gauteng Rosebank

NEW WORK IN! South Africa’s no1 digital job management system that helps installation businesses win more business, get paid faster and have happier customers is on the lookout for an excellent Senior C# Developer – Back-end to join their fast-growing team. They help grow businesses by putting owners in control, fuelling productivity and freeing up huge amounts of time to focus on the things that matter.

In this role, you will be working directly with the CTO and product team contributing to every aspect of the tech development. You’ll play the role of strategist, technologist, planner, and executor from a tech perspective to direct the company into a world-class software platform.

If you think this is an environment that you can strive in, then this is your opportunity

To be successful, you must to have:

7+ years of experience

.NET

.NET Core

Entity Framework

Node.js

[URL Removed]

GIT

Azure

Azure Devops

Ionic

Microsoft SQL Server

MySQL

MariaDB

Qualifications:

BSC Computer Science or Engineering Degree or equivalent or just being an unbelievable problem solver

