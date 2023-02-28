Senior Java Developer

An innovative boutique investment firm that is highly reputable in the industry has an exciting opportunity for a passionate Senior Java Developer with the skills and experience to effectively engage with stakeholders, create software applications and develop data-rich applications within an Agile development framework.

As a Java Developer you will be responsible for developing, implementing, and managing technology-based business solutions to meet both functional and technical requirements. The role will also be responsible to assign tasks to other team members, designing and testing code, and communicating with different departments to analyse their requirements.

Desired Skills:

PostgreSQL

MSSQL

JEE

JAva 6

JBOSS

NginX

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

