SharePoint Architect at Only The Best Agency

The position’s function is to provide Development Services using Microsoft Development and Collaboration technologies to our client in the Engineering industry. The position reports to the IT Project Manager. You will manage a team of developers required to develop for the web, desktop and mobile platforms using Microsoft tools and the latest Microsoft .Net Framework.

You will be responsible for the overall deliverables assigned to the Development team, and serve as a technical lead anour client.

You will be responsible to meet customer and project deadlines. You must be skilled at estimating the level of effort and resources for technical projects, coordinating technical projects, meeting project schedules and established timelines.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Minimum National Diploma/B – degree in Information Technology and Applications Development or higher

Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer (MCSD) 2013 certificate or above

Some project management training (Agile Project Management Practitioner, PRINCE2 Practitioner, Project Management Professional (PMP), etc.)

ITIL v3 Foundation certification is advantageous

DevOps Foundation certification is advantageous

SharePoint On-Premises and Online, in a supporting or consulting role.

Demonstrate a deep technical understanding of SharePoint 2013, SharePoint 2016, SharePoint Online and Office 365

Experience in SharePoint Migration projects

SharePoint Online Security and protection centre experience.

Experience building solutions with Microsoft PowerApps, Forms, Flow and Nintex

Experience building solutions with SharePoint Business Intelligence Tools, Power BI and Excel Services

SharePoint Development and Design Experience – SharePoint Framework, Add-ins, Publishing Sites, Reusable Components and Farm Solutions

Deep understanding of PowerShell scripting, specifically with the SharePoint Online Management Shell and Microsoft Azure PowerShell

Excellent SharePoint and Office365 experience (2013 and above), with skills in HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, C# and Nintex

Strong understanding of .NET framework and complete knowledge of development technologies

Strong experience in all phases of the development lifecycle and of formal approaches to development (Agile, SCRUM), project management (PMP) and service management (ITIL)

KEY ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Facilitate JAD sessions for soliciting user needs and requirements.

Drafting User Requirement Specifications.

Analysis and design of solutions / implementations

Assist in troubleshooting and resolving problems in the SharePoint environment

Perform regular health checks on the SharePoint environment

Assess the capacity requirements of current and future SharePoint-based solutions and ensure that capacity upgrade initiatives are undertaken to address these requirements

Administration of existing SharePoint 2016 environment

Administration, development and testing of the SharePoint portals, websites and extranets

Custom development to meet business requirements using Visual Studio, Nintex and SharePoint Designer

SharePoint site design and optimization according to the implemented SharePoint architecture

Communicate the capabilities of the SharePoint platform to the business units through meetings, workshops and presentations.

Responsible for the first level support of the SharePoint environment

Administration and maintenance of user securities and application configuration

Adherence to change control and incident management procedures

Testing of monthly Microsoft patches

Automate business processes using Nintex for SharePoint from approved requirements

Provide one-on-one training and assistance to users

Desired Skills:

Sharepoint

Development

Design

Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is in the Engineering industry

