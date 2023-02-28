Software Engineer Java (KG) – Gauteng Pretoria

Back-end and front-end development

Exposure to different software architectures, e.g. monolith vs micro services vs serverless

Good SQL skills are required

Optimisation skills

Knowledgeable about cloud native applications

Javascript experience

Other Competencies:

Team player

Diligent and proactive

Good communication: effective, regular, clear.

Self-starter

Troubleshooting skills

Minimum Requirements:

IT Degree preferable

Certifications – advantageous

Well rounded Java Developer with 4+ years of solid development experience.

Web technologies – advantageous

Javascript testing + build skills

Typescript testing + build skills

Disciplined in testing

NodeJS

Working with AWS Lambda and Severless advantageous

Angular 1, 2 – 7 advantageous

Desired Skills:

Javascript Experience

Angular

Working with AWS Lambda

