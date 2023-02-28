Software Engineer Java (KG)

Back-end and front-end development
Exposure to different software architectures, e.g. monolith vs micro services vs serverless
Good SQL skills are required
Optimisation skills
Knowledgeable about cloud native applications
Javascript experience
Other Competencies:
Team player
Diligent and proactive
Good communication: effective, regular, clear.
Self-starter
Troubleshooting skills
Minimum Requirements:
IT Degree preferable
Certifications – advantageous
Well rounded Java Developer with 4+ years of solid development experience.
Web technologies – advantageous
Javascript testing + build skills
Typescript testing + build skills
Disciplined in testing
NodeJS
Working with AWS Lambda and Severless advantageous
Angular 1, 2 – 7 advantageous
Desired Skills:
