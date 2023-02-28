Software Engineer (.Net Developer) (KG)

Experience with REST-based web services.

Experience with version control and Git.

Experience with functional programming.

Experience with Domain Driven Design an Test Driven Development.

Other Competencies:

Team player.

Diligent and proactive.

Good communication: effective, regular, clear.

Self-starter.

Troubleshooting skills.

Minimum Requirements:

a Bachelors degree, preferably in Computer Science, Information Technology or Informatics.

Well round .Net developer with 4+ years of experience solid development experience.

ASP .Net MVC.

C#.

.Net Framework.

Desired Skills:

.Net Developer

C#

ASP .Net MVC

