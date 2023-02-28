Tech Lead – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client a leading Investment management firm has an exciting opportunity for a Business Intelligence lead.

In this role you will responsible for the design, implementation and support of the technology solutions that enable the Institutional business area to achieve their business objectives.

You will be joining a that team strives to provide long-term solutions in a timely manner while ensuring stability, consistency and scalability.

Responsibilities:

Manage the technical aspects of the solution delivery and systems within the domain.

Understand the focus and direction of the business area; prioritising and driving delivery that helps to achieve this.

Define the technical direction for the domain and ensure design of solutions and delivery.

Work closely with the domain owner of the domain.

Involvement in the running of the domain, including sprint planning, design, drive delivery, retros, understanding root cause of issues/instability

Responsible for the quality of technical solutions, maintenance of standards and managing impact/risk introduced by changes across domains.

Manage the developers in the domain

Lead a team of developers (+/- 5 developers) in the domain, according to skill set.

To make a personal contribute to our technical solutions.

Develop key solutions that add to our central technical stack or contribute to our initiatives.

Desired Skills:

PowerBI

Sql Server

SSAS

Postre SQL

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

Learn more/Apply for this position