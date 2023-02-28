Technical Support Agent at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

The Technical Support Agent will be responsible for delivering exceptional client service experiences to all clients.

Queries and interactions are mainly telephonic or via written correspondence but may include face-to-face interaction.

The person in this position is also responsible for the effective management of escalations and complaints from clients.

Support Agents deal mainly with inbound technical support and trouble-shooting queries.

It is the responsibility of the agent to ensure that all issues are thoroughly investigated, and that the client is always kept in the loop with constant feedback.

DUTIES:

Attending to support calls across all queues (Lightspeed, Cybersmart, SAOL, Data Pathway, Telkom Fibre, Vumatel).

Logging of Faults where required.

Provide ADSL fault updates.

New account signups.

Respond to tickets and helpdesk email queries across the board. Striving to maintain internal SLA’s for all queues (F-NOC, Fibre support, General, Faults, Faults RFO, Fibre 06 FTTH, Reseller).

Respond to WhatsApp chat desk queries that coming in and Strive to maintain internal SLA’s are required by Contact Centre Manager.

Use the [URL Removed] Bot when doing technical support.

Available for overtime where workloads require.

Monitoring Lightspeed fibre network by using Observium for both end-user devices, and infrastructure links/devices.

Reconfiguring of routers. Lightspeed/ADSL/Vumatel/Telkom Fibre.

Handling escalations.

Hosting support, to the point of escalation.

Domain Registration.

Provide Wholesale and Reseller Support.

Provide general support across the board, this includes router/CPE support as well as trouble shooting mailbox.

Handling the occasional walk-in client.

Acceptable performance with regards to Key Performance Areas (KPAs)

Adhering to all AD-HOC work given by manager

Striving to make every client or resellers experience with Cybersmart a rewarding and memorable one. Ensuring repeat business, and upholding Cybersmart’s good name

Be willing to assist with any new tasks as and when required by the company.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 2 years’ experience working for an ISP with a strong technical background relating to the IT sector/Industry.

3-5 years Technical Support experience with a experience in customer care – preferably on a technical support helpdesk.

Understanding of the internet and email and should include familiarity with Windows and other Microsoft packages.

Ability to use initiative and to be held accountable for the escalation and communication of incidents on networks and applications.

A+/N+ highly recommended

CCNA advantageous

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent written and telephonic communication skills in English.

Ability to work under pressure and meet challenging targets.

Attention to detail.

