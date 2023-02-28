Test Analyst at Kwena – KwaZulu-Natal Durban North

This is a hybrid position and candidates must be in South Africa and it is a contract role.
Experience:
Testing People Soft
Test automation experience, Experience in ERP testing
Worked experience on working on a waterfall approach
Design test scenarios
Plan , create and execute test scenarios and scripts
Apply testing methodologies and principles defined in Overall Test Strategy document
Interact with different functional teams and relevant stakeholders
Detail orientated and an understanding of testing methodologies and quality control processes
Diagnosing and troubleshooting defects and errors
Adhering to a quality assurance processes
Writing and updating test documentation (scripts, test evidence) and operational procedures
Test progress reporting
Desired Skills:
- People Soft
- ERP