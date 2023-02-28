Web Developer at CSG Resourcing – Gauteng Bryanston

Our client boasts global recognition as a specialist software provider; delivering fully integrated trading and business management solutions to companies in the rental industry – wherever they are in the world. With a unique depth of knowledge and experience in the rental industry, they have a wide range of clients who rent, sell and service construction equipment and audio-visual and event products
- Develop web applications, using a variety of programming languages, from design documents, stories and acceptance criteria
- Work within a defined set of professional coding standards and design guidelines
- Be familiar with the concept of continuous integration/delivery (automated and continuous builds/test)
- Demonstrate a high level of software craftsmanship, commitment to quality and a conscientious approach to work
- A good working knowledge of software version control using Subversion/Git (should also be familiar with the concepts of branching/merging etc.)
- A strong knowledge of software development life-cycle processes including the methodologies of Agile and Scrum (iterative releases, daily build/test, code inspections etc)
- Understanding and knowledge of Unit Testing and TDD
- Be passionate about software development and modern technology
- A willingness to keep up to date with new development tools and techniques
- To constantly promote a positive attitude to the whole company and its customers
Good communication and writing skills
.NET
- ASP.NET (WebAPI an advantage)
- Javascript
- SQL
- WebForms
- Familiarity with Object-Relational Mapping (ORM)
- Ability to build well-structured complex web applications using web modern tools, patterns, and practices.
- Ability to write clean and re-usable code (e.g., web components)
- API design and implementation
- Source code management through git
Desired Skills:
- Web Development
- .Net
- Javascript
- SQL
- webform
- CSS
- HTML
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma