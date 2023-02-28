Web Developer at CSG Resourcing

Feb 28, 2023

Our client boasts global recognition as a specialist software provider; delivering fully integrated trading and business management solutions to companies in the rental industry – wherever they are in the world. With a unique depth of knowledge and experience in the rental industry, they have a wide range of clients who rent, sell and service construction equipment and audio-visual and event products

  • Develop web applications, using a variety of programming languages, from design documents, stories and acceptance criteria
  • Work within a defined set of professional coding standards and design guidelines
  • Be familiar with the concept of continuous integration/delivery (automated and continuous builds/test)
  • Demonstrate a high level of software craftsmanship, commitment to quality and a conscientious approach to work
  • A good working knowledge of software version control using Subversion/Git (should also be familiar with the concepts of branching/merging etc.)
  • A strong knowledge of software development life-cycle processes including the methodologies of Agile and Scrum (iterative releases, daily build/test, code inspections etc)
  • Understanding and knowledge of Unit Testing and TDD
  • Be passionate about software development and modern technology
  • A willingness to keep up to date with new development tools and techniques
  • To constantly promote a positive attitude to the whole company and its customers

  • Good communication and writing skills

  • .NET

  • ASP.NET (WebAPI an advantage)
  • Javascript
  • SQL
  • WebForms
  • Familiarity with Object-Relational Mapping (ORM)
  • Ability to build well-structured complex web applications using web modern tools, patterns, and practices.
  • Ability to write clean and re-usable code (e.g., web components)
  • API design and implementation
  • Source code management through git

Desired Skills:

  • Web Development
  • .Net
  • Javascript
  • SQL
  • webform
  • CSS
  • HTML

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

