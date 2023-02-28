Web Developer at CSG Resourcing

Our client boasts global recognition as a specialist software provider; delivering fully integrated trading and business management solutions to companies in the rental industry – wherever they are in the world. With a unique depth of knowledge and experience in the rental industry, they have a wide range of clients who rent, sell and service construction equipment and audio-visual and event products

Develop web applications, using a variety of programming languages, from design documents, stories and acceptance criteria

Work within a defined set of professional coding standards and design guidelines

Be familiar with the concept of continuous integration/delivery (automated and continuous builds/test)

Demonstrate a high level of software craftsmanship, commitment to quality and a conscientious approach to work

A good working knowledge of software version control using Subversion/Git (should also be familiar with the concepts of branching/merging etc.)

A strong knowledge of software development life-cycle processes including the methodologies of Agile and Scrum (iterative releases, daily build/test, code inspections etc)

Understanding and knowledge of Unit Testing and TDD

Be passionate about software development and modern technology

A willingness to keep up to date with new development tools and techniques

To constantly promote a positive attitude to the whole company and its customers

Good communication and writing skills

.NET

ASP.NET (WebAPI an advantage)

Javascript

SQL

WebForms

Familiarity with Object-Relational Mapping (ORM)

Ability to build well-structured complex web applications using web modern tools, patterns, and practices.

Ability to write clean and re-usable code (e.g., web components)

API design and implementation

Source code management through git

Desired Skills:

Web Development

.Net

Javascript

SQL

webform

CSS

HTML

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

