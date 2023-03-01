BCX adds LEO to Skylink portfolio

BCX has expanded its partnership with Q-Kon Africa and has added the OneWeb LEO service to the Skylink portfolio.

The Skylink-OneWeb service will bring the benefits of low-latency and high data rates to South Africans who will now benefit from seamless voice and data connectivity amplified by speeds from 195Mbps and latency less than 100msec.

Importantly, the Skylink-OneWeb service will include all the Smart Satellite Service advantages of the current Twoobii portfolio and be further optimised for cloud access, fibre redundancy and off-grid users with no access to mainstream LTE, fibre, and microwave networks.

BCX has extended its partnership with the Q-Kon Africa’s Twoobii Smart Satellite Service team to ensure it can offer enterprise and service providers the rapid-deployment, high-availability, high-speed and low-latency advantages of the next generation satellite services. Leveraging the OneWeb service, BCX will introduce a new landscape in reliable connectivity for cloud access, core backhaul, fibre redundancy and off-grid connectivity for the South African business and government market.

Product provisioning and engineering support will be provided by Q-Kon Africa, using full end-to-end access to ensure optimum customer service delivery. BCX believes that its full-service model represents the future of Smart Satellite Services in South Africa.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Q-Kon Africa and to be able to add their Twoobii-OneWeb solution to our portfolio. This next-generation OneWeb LEO service will expand our end-to-end offering and allow us to seamlessly expand our terrestrial connectivity services. Our aim is to remove all connectivity barriers for our customers and ensure always-on services with resilience against network outages and location constraints,” says Neo Phukubje, BCX managing executive: wireless solutions.

“The success of our partnership with BCX underlines the suitability of our Twoobii Smart Satellite Services as a white label solution for satellite connectivity providers. By leveraging the power of Twoobii in this way, BCX can now deliver an exceptional B2B offering under their Skylink VSAT Access brand,” comments Hendrik Bezuidenhout, account director: key accounts at Q-Kon Africa and Twoobii. “The success of BCX has been built on their multi-vendor model, and Q-Kon Africa is delighted to be able to add to their continued growth as they recruit more corporate and enterprise customers.”