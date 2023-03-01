Bitcoin has facilitated $100trn of value since inception

Research conducted by BitcoinCasinos.com reveals the value of all-time Bitcoin transactions is about $100-trillion.

Despite the dismal market performance in 2022, BTC miners kept validating transactions on the blockchain, generating $10-billion in revenue.

Edith Reads, a betting expert at the site, comments: “Although 2022 inevitably goes down as the worst year for crypto, activity in the space isn’t dying out.

“Bitcoin’s long-term opportunity keeps strengthening, thanks to the endless potential of the underlying blockchain technology.”