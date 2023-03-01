Business Analyst at Kwena

Provide overall support to business processes to ensure maximum optimization.

Requirements (quali?cations, experience & skills

Three years of functional or configuration-related experience in all areas associated with Plant maintenance and Customer services including Sales & Distribution will be highly advantageous.

Ability to define and write specifications including configuration, user exit, custom program, reports, and SAP scripting

Experience in a team leadership role with a mandate to improve existing processes

Ability to configure, present and discuss best practices and functionalities of the SAP PM/CS modules

Ability to be primarily responsible for all phases of an SAP PM/CS implementation: project preparation, requirements ide

SAP Certification

Min of a grade 12 with either diploma or Degree being adventageous

Duties and responsibilities:

Master the SAP ERP system, particularly with respect to Plant maintenance, Works Orders(Internal/External) and customer services, including the Sales & Distribution Functions.

Assumes responsibilities including developing the functionality required for business process activities, training and support and evaluating the effective use of software in the organization, designing strategic plans to improve the use of software in the organization and making business process improvements.

Involvement in projects working together with the other ERP business

In addition, this position will allow the successful candidate to utilize his/her skills and experience by working with other analysts, build on his/her background, contribute to practice successes, provide input into effort evaluations and bids, and develop

Perform a variety of activities including process mapping, design, configuration, requirements identification, functional requirements writing, user training, documentation, ongoing maintenance, and enhancements.

Desired Skills:

SAP

SAP PM/CS modules

