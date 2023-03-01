Business Analyst in Capital Markets – Gauteng Johannesburg

Mar 1, 2023

One of our major clients is currently looking for a Senior Business Analyst with Capital Markets experience to join a derivatives markets pricing and valuations team to be the main link between business and IT in process delivery.

This is a 12 months contracting position in JHB.

Qualifications required:

  • BCom or BSc in a numerate field such as Computer Science or Mathematics

  • FRM/CFA professional finance certification is a distinct advantage

  • Industry recognised Business Analysis certifications

Experience required:

  • 7+ years of Business Analysis experience in capital markets

  • 2+ years’ financial markets experience in equities, forex, bonds, or commodities is a MUST, either from a technology, operations, or back-office perspective

  • Experience in derivatives pricing, trading, clearing settlement, and risk management is an advantage

  • Advanced technology, analytical and communication skills

  • 2+ years’ experience in lean/agile delivery of large projects (Scrum, Kanban, SAFe™)

Responsibilities:

  • Liaise with stakeholders to elicit and document complex requirements in one-to-one or group workshops

  • Prioritise requirements with Product Owner to identify project deliverables and timeframes

  • Build and maintain professional working relationships with all stakeholders displaying excellent abilities to initiate dialogue, listen, advise, influence, and negotiate to achieve win-win outcomes.

  • Test and validate the functionality of all technical solutions in line with business requirements on completion of development

  • Facilitate agile ceremonies including sprint planning and sprint showcases

  • Help coordinate project delivery by participating in design reviews and walk-throughs to communicate systems designs and validate proposed solutions

  • Analyse, validate, and document business organisational and/or operational requirements and provide alternatives and make recommendations.

  • Participate in the solution design process to make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, re-usable and sustainable and solve complex business problems.

  • Define the success criteria using scenario testing and test cases to ensure that testing covers all aspects of the business specification.

  • Collaborate with various business areas and teams to ensure integration and consistency of solutions across business

  • Compile training material and provide end-user training to stakeholders where relevant

Work Environment:

  • hybrid/remote

Desired Skills:

  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Critical Thinking
  • Management of Personnel Resources
  • Social Perceptiveness
  • Management of Financial Resources
  • Time Management

