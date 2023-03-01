Data Analyst (CPT/JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

DEVELOP and maintain dashboards on Tableau while supporting Developers’ deployments with user data as your expertise as a Data Analyst is sought by a dynamic Tech Company to join it Cape Town or Joburg team. You will also be expected to deploy advanced analytical models for its FMCG and Supply Chain operations. The ideal candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Stats/Maths/Economics or similar with at least 2+ years’ work experience in a similar role with strong Tableau skills including dashboard development and maintenance. You will also require experience with SQL, Statistical Analysis and Machine Learning techniques, Python or R, ETL processes, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and in FMCG and Supply Chain operations.

DUTIES:

Develop and maintain dashboards on Tableau to provide real-time insights into the FMCG and Supply Chain operations.

Work closely with Developers to ensure they have the data they need to deploy new features and improve the user experience.

Build, deploy, and maintain advanced analytical models using Statistical and Machine Learning techniques to improve the FMCG and Supply Chain operations.

Conduct ad-hoc analyses to support business decisions and initiatives.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify and solve complex data-related problems.

Maintain and improve data integrity and accuracy across multiple systems.

Stay up to date with industry trends and advancements in data analysis and visualization.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant field such as Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics, Economics.

Experience/Skills –

2+ Years of experience in a Data Analyst role.

Strong knowledge of Tableau, including dashboard development and maintenance.

SQL and database management.

Statistical Analysis and Machine Learning techniques.

Experience in FMCG and Supply Chain operations.

Familiarity with Python or R.

ETL processes.

Experience with cloud computing platforms e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud.

Data cleaning and preparation.

Data analysis and exploration.

Statistical knowledge.

Creating data visualizations.

Creating dashboards and reports.

Domain knowledge.

ATTRIBUTES:

Attention to detail.

Deadline driven, accountable, thorough and professional.

Proactive, efficient and focused.

Responsible, self-managed and delivery focused.

Reliable, trustworthy and a team player.

Writing and communication skills.

Support diverse and inclusive work environment.

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Data

Analyst

CPT

Learn more/Apply for this position