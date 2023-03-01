Data Engineer at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Centurion

ENVIRONMENT:

Your skills as a Data Engineer are being sought by a dynamic Financial Services company in Centurion. You must have 5+ years’ experience with PowerBI, ETL, SSIS, SSAS, SSRS, and a degree would be beneficial.

DUTIES:

SQL Server TSQL Writing queries against source data. Data profiling. ETL using the Ralph Kimball methodology.

SSIS/Azure Data Factory Building data transformation pipelines. Support these pipelines.

Power BI Develop + maintenance of Power BI reports.

SSAS Tabular (optional) Develop + maintenance of tabular cubes.

SSRS/Power BI Paginated Development + maintenance of paginated/static reports.



REQUIREMENTS:

5+ years’ experience with PowerBI, ETL, SSIS, SSAS, SSRS

Degree beneficial

ATTRIBUTES:

Good communication skills

Should be able take the lead and run with projects.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Data

Engineer

Remote

Learn more/Apply for this position