The role of the Deployment administrator supports the company’s goal of acquisition by ensuring the efficient deployment of newly sold devices. The retention goal is supported by actioning renewed contracts, Change of Ownership and upgraded contracts. The function extends to actioning any contractual changes, queries and requests from internal and external clients.
Duties and responsibilities include but not limited to::
- Coordination of the complete process pertaining to device installations and deinstallations including processing of doumentation, data capturing and arrangement with the client, internal departments and third-party suppliers
- Consistent follow-up on any missing information to fast-track installation and other processes
- Acioning all contractual changes including the capturing and making arrangements with relevant service providers.
- Ensuring complete record keeping (digital and hard copy) of all contractual documents
- Completing all assigned tasks accurately and following the correct process.
Required skills:
- Meticulous administration skills and exceptional attention to detail
- Process driven
- Excellent command of verbal and written English
- Professional telephone manner
- Ability to communicate effectively with internal and external customers
- Ability to organise and prioritise when under pressure
- Excellent time management skills
Education/Experience:
- Matric
- Strong computer literacy
- 3 years administration experience
- Proficient in MS Office
- Own vehicle and driving licence an advantage
- Admin/Logistics qualification will be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- MS Office Suite
- Strong administration
- Support Administration
- Team Support Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our client is a high tech cash management solutions company offering great opportunities to young dynamic candidates who enjoy working in a fast paced environment
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund