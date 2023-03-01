Deployment Administrator – Gauteng Sandown

The role of the Deployment administrator supports the company’s goal of acquisition by ensuring the efficient deployment of newly sold devices. The retention goal is supported by actioning renewed contracts, Change of Ownership and upgraded contracts. The function extends to actioning any contractual changes, queries and requests from internal and external clients.

Duties and responsibilities include but not limited to::

Coordination of the complete process pertaining to device installations and deinstallations including processing of doumentation, data capturing and arrangement with the client, internal departments and third-party suppliers

Consistent follow-up on any missing information to fast-track installation and other processes

Acioning all contractual changes including the capturing and making arrangements with relevant service providers.

Ensuring complete record keeping (digital and hard copy) of all contractual documents

Completing all assigned tasks accurately and following the correct process.

Required skills:

Meticulous administration skills and exceptional attention to detail

Process driven

Excellent command of verbal and written English

Professional telephone manner

Ability to communicate effectively with internal and external customers

Ability to organise and prioritise when under pressure

Excellent time management skills

Education/Experience:

Matric

Strong computer literacy

3 years administration experience

Proficient in MS Office

Own vehicle and driving licence an advantage

Admin/Logistics qualification will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

MS Office Suite

Strong administration

Support Administration

Team Support Administration

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is a high tech cash management solutions company offering great opportunities to young dynamic candidates who enjoy working in a fast paced environment

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

