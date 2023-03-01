DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Sandown

The candidate will be responsible for the infrastructure, release management, monitoring, and facilitation of projects across all of Asset Lending with a particular focus on our Client Communication Management tool Quadient Inspire and the infrastructure this sits on. This role will require strong technical skills in DevOps processes and Azure solution management, so CI/CD, Azure, and Azure DevOps experience is highly sought after, as well as the ability to account for the needs of a diverse group of stakeholders (working closely with the UK teams and business lines).
Responsibilities
- You will be involved throughout the full SDLC, working with stream teams, software engineers, application support, infrastructure/network engineers, and architects.
- Responsible for the continuous integration and deployment of changes
- The role places a high emphasis on automation and scripting, particularly the practice of developing “infrastructure as code”.
- A key part of the role is the ability to design and write infrastructure provisioning automation and application configuration scripts from scratch and deploy applications.
- Provisioning of services based on the technical specifications.
- Responsible for quality delivery while embracing continuous integration, and continuous deployment.
- Self-starter who takes end-to-end proactive ownership.
- Ability to handle pressure from multiple tasks and shifting priorities.
- Ability to work independently once given tasks and partner with people from all areas of the team and organization to complete tasks.
- Proactive and dynamic, must have a “can do” attitude.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Relevant Degree in Information Technology
- Experience in implementing and supporting Azure DevOps deployment pipelines.
- Experience in Microsoft Azure and its services; Azure Kubernetes Service+ Kubectl + Azure Application Gateway (WAF, Ingress Controller)
- Proficient in configuration management and infrastructure as code using Terraform and/or Azure Resource Manager and Bicep.
- Experience in using and managing source control systems.
- Source control and continuous integration – ideally with a GIT-based tool
- A lean/agile development mindset
- Test automation techniques and methods
- Strong problem-solving skills and good attention to detail
- Excellent organizational and time management skills, and the ability to work on multiple projects at the same time
- System administration and support experience with production platforms.
- Experience with automated QA processes
- Experience working within Agile delivery teams
- Flexible attitude, critical thinking, and the ability to leverage technology to solve business problems
- Excellent communication, teamwork, and relationship-building skills
Other beneficial attributes include:
- Azure certifications.
- Experience in the financial services industry
- Knowledge of programming languages, ideally C# within the .NET framework
- SQL Server with good knowledge of SQL and T-SQL
- Webservices – REST / JSON
- Event Sourcing / CQRS
Here are the main technologies they use to power their system:
- C# to write our backend code
- TypeScript with React for building our frontends
- Azure for our infrastructure in the cloud
- Azure EventGrid, EventHub, and ServiceBus for sending messages
- MS SQL Server, Oracle, and CosmosDB for storing our data
- Terraform and Azure Bicep for our infrastructure as code
- Netsol Leasesoft is their main Leasing platform
- Quadient Inspire CCM
- HPD Lendscape
- MS d365
- Human Inference Datahub
Desired Skills:
- CI/CD
- Azure
- AKS
- Kubernetes
- Terraform
- Git
- C#
- .Net
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Banking
- 1 to 2 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A globally acclaimed organization in the financial sector, that provides a range of financial products and services to a client base in Europe, Southern Africa, and Asia-Pacific, is urgently looking for an unprecedented DevOps Engineer to join their team.