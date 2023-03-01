DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Sandown

The candidate will be responsible for the infrastructure, release management, monitoring, and facilitation of projects across all of Asset Lending with a particular focus on our Client Communication Management tool Quadient Inspire and the infrastructure this sits on. This role will require strong technical skills in DevOps processes and Azure solution management, so CI/CD, Azure, and Azure DevOps experience is highly sought after, as well as the ability to account for the needs of a diverse group of stakeholders (working closely with the UK teams and business lines).

Responsibilities

You will be involved throughout the full SDLC, working with stream teams, software engineers, application support, infrastructure/network engineers, and architects.

Responsible for the continuous integration and deployment of changes

The role places a high emphasis on automation and scripting, particularly the practice of developing “infrastructure as code”.

A key part of the role is the ability to design and write infrastructure provisioning automation and application configuration scripts from scratch and deploy applications.

Provisioning of services based on the technical specifications.

Responsible for quality delivery while embracing continuous integration, and continuous deployment.

Self-starter who takes end-to-end proactive ownership.

Ability to handle pressure from multiple tasks and shifting priorities.

Ability to work independently once given tasks and partner with people from all areas of the team and organization to complete tasks.

Proactive and dynamic, must have a “can do” attitude.

Qualifications and Experience:

Relevant Degree in Information Technology

Experience in implementing and supporting Azure DevOps deployment pipelines.

Experience in Microsoft Azure and its services; Azure Kubernetes Service+ Kubectl + Azure Application Gateway (WAF, Ingress Controller)

Proficient in configuration management and infrastructure as code using Terraform and/or Azure Resource Manager and Bicep.

Experience in using and managing source control systems.

Source control and continuous integration – ideally with a GIT-based tool

A lean/agile development mindset

Test automation techniques and methods

Strong problem-solving skills and good attention to detail

Excellent organizational and time management skills, and the ability to work on multiple projects at the same time

System administration and support experience with production platforms.

Experience with automated QA processes

Experience working within Agile delivery teams

Flexible attitude, critical thinking, and the ability to leverage technology to solve business problems

Excellent communication, teamwork, and relationship-building skills

Other beneficial attributes include:

Azure certifications.

Experience in the financial services industry

Knowledge of programming languages, ideally C# within the .NET framework

SQL Server with good knowledge of SQL and T-SQL

Webservices – REST / JSON

Event Sourcing / CQRS

Here are the main technologies they use to power their system:

C# to write our backend code

TypeScript with React for building our frontends

Azure for our infrastructure in the cloud

Azure EventGrid, EventHub, and ServiceBus for sending messages

MS SQL Server, Oracle, and CosmosDB for storing our data

Terraform and Azure Bicep for our infrastructure as code

Netsol Leasesoft is their main Leasing platform

Quadient Inspire CCM

HPD Lendscape

MS d365

Human Inference Datahub

Desired Skills:

CI/CD

Azure

AKS

Kubernetes

Terraform

Git

C#

.Net

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Banking

1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A globally acclaimed organization in the financial sector, that provides a range of financial products and services to a client base in Europe, Southern Africa, and Asia-Pacific, is urgently looking for an unprecedented DevOps Engineer to join their team.

