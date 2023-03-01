Digitial Systems Specialist (Electrical/Mechanical Engineering) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the Automotive Component Industry has a vacancy for a Digital Systems Specialist in the field of Electrical or Mechatronics Engineering

Job Description

Strategy – Technical software expert for continuous improvement projects; researching and consulting with specialists in industry to provide best software solutions in aid of continuous improvement, machine upgrades and repetitive breakdowns in co-operation with other departments.

Shopfloor system enhancements – constantly exploring new and innovative ways to adapt evolving technologies onto shopfloor floor systems keeping in mind Client Standardisation guidelines.

Systems Management – Manufacturing Execution Systems and local applications – setup, upgrade, problem resolution and system enhancements to systems between machine and server level.

Technical shopfloor application expert for local and MES applications. Ensure the reliability of software application on Shopfloor. IPC Management – setup, upgrade, problem resolution and enhancement to Shopfloor IPCs. Industrial networks – setup, upgrade, problem resolution of interface networks between Server level devices, intelligent devices and field IO.

Support – Technical shopfloor application expert for local and MES applications. Support day-to-day Engineering operations, Knowledge transfer to Engineering personnel, Supports Plant in Problem Solving, direct contact with Central Teams in aid of Problem resolution, Project support in areas relating to Systems Interfacing and Control System.

Reports – Report breakdown root causes, equipment faults and concerns to area management; Documentation of major and repetitive breakdowns; Build up database of common failures and share learnings from breakdowns.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/Diploma: Electrical or Mechatronics Engineering

5 years + experience in Control systems (PLC, IPC, Drives) and machine automation, general machine maintenance experience, mechanical systems exposure experience

3 years + project management experience,

Desired Skills:

Digistal Systems Specialist

Electrical Engineering

Mechatronics

Automation

