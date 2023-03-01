DUR001784 – Full Stack Developer– Durban
Purpose of the job:
A dynamic, entrepreneurial company specialising in support to the Transport and Logistic industries are seeking to employ a Full Stack Developer with previous development experience.
Required Qualifications
- Related degree, diploma, or certifications (Computer Science Degree is preferred)
Technical Competencies and responsibilities
- At least 2 – 4 years proven relevant experience and knowledge
- Call Centre and Logistics experience is beneficial
- Good knowledge of innovative solutions and technologies
- Good knowledge of Business Intelligence
- User interface knowledge
- Multi-tier software and database design
- Experience in Agile software development competencies
- Key technical skills NET Core, C#, SQL, Test Libraries, Front end frameworks (Angular / React Vue)
- Azure, Docker Containers, Kubernetes advantageous
Behavioural Competencies:
- Ability to communicate and build relationships at all levels of the organization
- Trustworthy and reliable
- Accuracy and attention to detail
- Ability to work with teams as well as independently
- Ability to juggle priorities, manage own schedule
- Time management and prioritization skills
- Energetic and flexible disposition
- Recognition of urgency at all times
- Planning and organising skills
Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.
Desired Skills:
- NET Core
- C#
- SQL
- Angular / React Vue
- Test Libraries
- Front end frameworks