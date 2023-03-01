Full Stack Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

DUR001784 – Full Stack Developer– Durban

Purpose of the job:

A dynamic, entrepreneurial company specialising in support to the Transport and Logistic industries are seeking to employ a Full Stack Developer with previous development experience.

Required Qualifications

Related degree, diploma, or certifications (Computer Science Degree is preferred)

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

At least 2 – 4 years proven relevant experience and knowledge

Call Centre and Logistics experience is beneficial

Good knowledge of innovative solutions and technologies

Good knowledge of Business Intelligence

User interface knowledge

Multi-tier software and database design

Experience in Agile software development competencies

Key technical skills NET Core, C#, SQL, Test Libraries, Front end frameworks (Angular / React Vue)

Azure, Docker Containers, Kubernetes advantageous

Behavioural Competencies:

Ability to communicate and build relationships at all levels of the organization

Trustworthy and reliable

Accuracy and attention to detail

Ability to work with teams as well as independently

Ability to juggle priorities, manage own schedule

Time management and prioritization skills

Energetic and flexible disposition

Recognition of urgency at all times

Planning and organising skills

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

Desired Skills:

NET Core

C#

SQL

Angular / React Vue

Test Libraries

Front end frameworks

Learn more/Apply for this position