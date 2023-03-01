Full Stack Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Mar 1, 2023

DUR001784 – Full Stack Developer– Durban
Purpose of the job:
A dynamic, entrepreneurial company specialising in support to the Transport and Logistic industries are seeking to employ a Full Stack Developer with previous development experience.
Required Qualifications

  • Related degree, diploma, or certifications (Computer Science Degree is preferred)

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

  • At least 2 – 4 years proven relevant experience and knowledge
  • Call Centre and Logistics experience is beneficial
  • Good knowledge of innovative solutions and technologies
  • Good knowledge of Business Intelligence
  • User interface knowledge
  • Multi-tier software and database design
  • Experience in Agile software development competencies
  • Key technical skills NET Core, C#, SQL, Test Libraries, Front end frameworks (Angular / React Vue)
  • Azure, Docker Containers, Kubernetes advantageous

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Ability to communicate and build relationships at all levels of the organization
  • Trustworthy and reliable
  • Accuracy and attention to detail
  • Ability to work with teams as well as independently
  • Ability to juggle priorities, manage own schedule
  • Time management and prioritization skills
  • Energetic and flexible disposition
  • Recognition of urgency at all times
  • Planning and organising skills

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

Desired Skills:

  • NET Core
  • C#
  • SQL
  • Angular / React Vue
  • Test Libraries
  • Front end frameworks

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *