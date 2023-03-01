Fullstack Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

PLEASE NOTE: This is a fully remote position.

We do not negotiate salary at the end of the process – we do it up front.

Salary offer will not exceed R75 000 CTC per month and is dependent on experience.

There will be a technical assessment during the interview process

Our client, a successful data-science focused organisation, apply the latest AI and ML techniques to massive amounts of real world data generated by their large international clients.

They are looking for an Intermediate Software Engineer with solid skills in both Backend and Frontend, modern skills and outstanding, clear communication and drive to help them grow a next-generation system. You’re able to thrive in a high performance, rapid learning environment, and is constantly upskilling yourself.

Culture fit is very important to them, so they look for the following qualities:

You want to make a difference in the world and enjoy problem solving.

You’re excited to go deep into the domain of the problem you’re solving, not just the coding.

You’re able to contribute meaningfully in their cross-functional teams to help turn ideas into designs into code into value), create and deliver against specifications and across the tech stack.

You can work collaboratively and pull support as and when required.

You have a working understanding of the domain and relevant blueprints.

Skills and Knowledge Required:

General good software design and architecture understanding

Front end development : React / JS / general web development

Back end for front end : Python / Django / some node

Automated testing : unit / component / browser testing

APi’s

Data visualisation

SQL database design and usage

Cloud-native data architecture : Azure / Azure Data Factory

CI/CD software delivery : Azure DevOps

Desired Skills:

React

Javascript

Web Development

Python

Django

Node

Automated testing

Nodejs

Full stack

API

SQL database

Azure

Azure DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

annual performance bonus

Learning budget

20 days annual leave

Study leave

Laptop

Fully remote

