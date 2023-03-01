Hybrid BI Analyst Developer

We have an opening for a Hybrid BI Analyst Developer to join our team in Gauteng.

This is a hybrid work opportunity.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, MIS, or Information Management

OR any BI Accreditation

Experience Required:

Minimum 3-5 years’ experience in development in a business intelligence environment including scripting, reporting and data visualization or a similar role.

Highly proficient in SQL (both Oracle SQL and Hive SQL).

Proficient in data modeling and data mart design.

Development experience in Power BI/OBIEE or any other visualization tool.

Experience with big data (Hadoop) environments.

Telecommunications experience is a plus.

Worked in environments with large data volumes.

Experience in Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services (SASS) would be advantageous.

Confident in engaging with business and technical stakeholders.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent written and spoken English.

Needs to be self-driven.

Knowledge of industry-leading Business Intelligence support practices.

Technical knowledge of data governance practices, business, and technology issues related to the management of enterprise information assets, and approaches related to business intelligence.

Technical knowledge of data related to government regulatory requirements (where applicable) and emerging trends and issues.

Knowledge of Agile Project Management Framework.

Duties/Responsibilities:

The purpose of this role is to analyze, design, implement and maintain business intelligence solutions to provide reporting to businesses as such enabling informed decision-making.

The Technical Analyst will be required to develop and support business logic using SQL to generate reporting data marts for a variety of requirements.

The Analyst will also be required to design and develop Bi reports using Power BI or OBIEE.

The expectation is to operate in a hybrid manner, unpacking the business problem and then developing the data solutions to support the business.

As such the following skillset and experience are required: Data mining. Data modeling. Data visualization/reporting. SQL. Data analysis. Business analysis. Database management and reporting. Critical thinking and problem-solving. Communication skills.



Work Environment:

Hybrid work model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

