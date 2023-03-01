Inter-school mind sports championships coming up

Mind Sports South Africa (MSSA) shall be holding its popular 12th Online Inter-school Provincial Championships on 4 March 2023

An important feature of this championship is that it is open to any learner, whether or not the school is affiliated or not, however, approval from the school is required.

Learners who are being homeschooled may also participate, but such homeschool clubs must be affiliated to MSSA.

However, for team events, it is required that all members of the team are all from the same school.

Players will be able to play from venues approved by the school.

MSSA’s 12th Online Inter-school Provincial Championships,offers local players the opportunity to qualify for selection to the national squad and for the Protea Team that will attend IESF’s World Esports Championships to be held in Lasi, Romania in 2023 should they meet the criteria.

Game titles to be played are:

Period/genre Title Platform Age restriction Players FPS CS GO PC 16 5 v 5 Sport FIFA ’23 All platforms compatible with PS5 for cross play 12 1 v 1 eFootball 2023 All platforms compatible with PS5 for cross play 12 1 v 1 Rocket League PC 12 1 v 1 Rocket League PC 12 3 v 3 MOBA DotA 2 PC 12 5 v 5 Clash Royale Mobile 12 1 v 1 League of Legends PC 12 5 v 5 Clash of Clans Mobile 12 1 v1 Mobile Legends Bang Bang Mobile 12 4 v 4 Fighting Street Fighter V All platforms compatible with PS5 for cross play 12 1 v 1 Card HearthStone Various 12 1 v 1

Players are to acquaint themselves with the rules apropos substitutes and loadshedding.

Tournament structure:

As per the MSSA’s rules, being:

* If less than six teams, the championship shall be a Round Robin Championship

* If 6 to 10 teams enter the championship there shall be four rounds as played to the Swiss System

* If 11 or more teams enter the championship there shall be five rounds as played to the Swiss System

Eligibility

* Any learner currently registered for primary or secondary studies may enter.

Entry fee

* Entry is R50.00 per Registered Player.

* Only fully-paid-up Registered Players may participate in this event.

Entries

* Entries need to be submitted on or before midnight on 3 March 2023.

* The entry form may be downloaded from:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/12rA4dXJWfO002fQgclVtVHR_AWZv8CPh6SzNo6worBI/edit#gid=287696184 and submitted to mindsportscorrespondence@gmail.com

* Only an Educator at the school may submit an entry

Medals

Medals shall be awarded to the first three gamers for both men and women (per province) in the following categories:

* Male: The top three places (first, second and third).

* Female: The top three places (first, second and third)

Please note that the medals shall be awarded to the players at the next LAN championship in which such team/player enters and participates.

Colours

* School Provincial Colours: All Players that win all of their Matches at a Provincial Championship will earn School Provincial Colours. All Players who score within the top 50% in a specific Period at any two (or more) Provincial Championships, and who also score within the top 50% at a National Championship in the same period and in the same year, will earn School Provincial Colours.

When and where:

* 4 March 2023

* The first round will start at 10H00. Players shall be given 60 minutes to complete each round.

* Players must all be on-line at 9H00.

The championship is accredited as being of the same status as a provincial championship. This means that the championship shall be used for the following:

* The awarding of school provincial colours;

* The awarding of medals for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places for both men and women;

* The ability to qualify for National Team Trials.

* As usual Trials shall be done at a LAN venue, and the team that can best represent South Africa shall then be selected.

* All medals shall be awarded to the recipients at a MSSA LAN championships.

Shout casting

* The MSSA shall decide who may shout-cast the games.

* Anybody wishing to be appointed as a Shout-Caster must apply in writing to mindsportscorrespondence@gmail.com