Our client is currently searching for an experienced Intermediate PHP Developer to join their team at their offices in Johannesburg.
Requirements:
- Proven software development experience in PHP
- Understanding of open source projects like Joomla, Drupal, Wikis, osCommerce, etc
- Demonstrable knowledge of web technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, AJAX etc
- Good knowledge of relational databases, version control tools and developing web services
- Experience in common third-party APIs (Google, Facebook, eBay etc)
- Passion for best design and coding practices and a desire to develop new bold ideas
- BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject
Responsibilities:
- Write “clean”, well-designed code
- Produce detailed specifications
- Troubleshoot, test and maintain the core product software and databases to ensure strong optimization and functionality
- Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle
- Follow industry best practices
- Develop and deploy new features to facilitate related procedures and tools if necessary
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com
Desired Skills:
