Intermediate PHP Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Mar 1, 2023

Our client is currently searching for an experienced Intermediate PHP Developer to join their team at their offices in Johannesburg.

Requirements:

  • Proven software development experience in PHP
  • Understanding of open source projects like Joomla, Drupal, Wikis, osCommerce, etc
  • Demonstrable knowledge of web technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, AJAX etc
  • Good knowledge of relational databases, version control tools and developing web services
  • Experience in common third-party APIs (Google, Facebook, eBay etc)
  • Passion for best design and coding practices and a desire to develop new bold ideas
  • BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject

Responsibilities:

  • Write “clean”, well-designed code
  • Produce detailed specifications
  • Troubleshoot, test and maintain the core product software and databases to ensure strong optimization and functionality
  • Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle
  • Follow industry best practices
  • Develop and deploy new features to facilitate related procedures and tools if necessary

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Desired Skills:

  • Intermediate PHP Developer
