Intermediate PHP Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is currently searching for an experienced Intermediate PHP Developer to join their team at their offices in Johannesburg.

Requirements:

Proven software development experience in PHP

Understanding of open source projects like Joomla, Drupal, Wikis, osCommerce, etc

Demonstrable knowledge of web technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, AJAX etc

Good knowledge of relational databases, version control tools and developing web services

Experience in common third-party APIs (Google, Facebook, eBay etc)

Passion for best design and coding practices and a desire to develop new bold ideas

BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject

Responsibilities:

Write “clean”, well-designed code

Produce detailed specifications

Troubleshoot, test and maintain the core product software and databases to ensure strong optimization and functionality

Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle

Follow industry best practices

Develop and deploy new features to facilitate related procedures and tools if necessary

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today

Desired Skills:

