- Roles & Responsibilities: o Network Support (Servers, Desktops, WAN)
- Desktop Support
- Printer Support
- Server Support
- Reporting to customers and staff on issues and resolutions
- Troubleshooting and diagnosing issues to get them resolved.
- Ordering Computer suppliers and ensuring that backup hardware is available for spares
- Day to day IT issues
Knowledge:
- 1-2 Years’ experience min as an IT administrator in an established environment
- Pastel Evolution Knowledge
- Office 365 (Experience in Outlook and Teams min)
- All windows Server platforms
- SQL Knowledge a bonus
- Active Directory Experience
- Virtual Server Experience
- Mikrotik /Sophos Firewall Knowledge
- IP Camera systems
- Tag Systems
- Helpdesk Systems
- Knowledge on all forms of connectivity e.g. Wireless, 3G, APN, Fibre, etc.
- Android, Apple, Blackberry and windows mobile knowledge
- Knowledge of IT best practices for change control, implementations etc.
Minimum Requirements:
- Grade 12
- Qualifications: Diploma or Degree in IT administration, MCSE, MCSA etc.
- Experience: 1-2 years IT network administration experience
- Must Have Own Car and Valid Driver’s Licence
- Responsible, Trustworthy and Honest
- Preferably immediately available
- Fully bilingual
Desired Skills:
- Diploma
- Grade 12
- Fully Bilingual