IT Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg

Mar 1, 2023

  • Roles & Responsibilities: o Network Support (Servers, Desktops, WAN)

  • Desktop Support

  • Printer Support

  • Server Support

  • Reporting to customers and staff on issues and resolutions

  • Troubleshooting and diagnosing issues to get them resolved.

  • Ordering Computer suppliers and ensuring that backup hardware is available for spares

  • Day to day IT issues

Knowledge:

  • 1-2 Years’ experience min as an IT administrator in an established environment

  • Pastel Evolution Knowledge

  • Office 365 (Experience in Outlook and Teams min)

  • All windows Server platforms

  • SQL Knowledge a bonus

  • Active Directory Experience

  • Virtual Server Experience

  • Mikrotik /Sophos Firewall Knowledge

  • IP Camera systems

  • Tag Systems

  • Helpdesk Systems

  • Knowledge on all forms of connectivity e.g. Wireless, 3G, APN, Fibre, etc.

  • Android, Apple, Blackberry and windows mobile knowledge

  • Knowledge of IT best practices for change control, implementations etc.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Grade 12

  • Qualifications: Diploma or Degree in IT administration, MCSE, MCSA etc.

  • Experience: 1-2 years IT network administration experience

  • Must Have Own Car and Valid Driver’s Licence

  • Responsible, Trustworthy and Honest

  • Preferably immediately available

  • Fully bilingual

Desired Skills:

  • Diploma
  • Grade 12
  • Fully Bilingual

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *