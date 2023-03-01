IT Devops Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

The DevOps Team Lead is responsible for managing and leading a DevOps team. You will take on management tasks in addition to being responsible for building, testing, and maintaining the tools that allow for the speedy development and release of the data services. You also develop standards and practices for the dev team to follow and as well as solution design flows and patterns to ensure a high standard is followed by the team.

Desired Skills:

ci/cd

aws

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

