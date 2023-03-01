NEW JOB: Intermediate C# Developer – Hybrid (Sandton) @ R500k to R700k P/A – Gauteng Sandown

I’m not looking for an average Joe. I enjoy working with this team as they are an intelligent bunch in a high incentive culture. You will be part of a multi-million-rand life insurance hub disrupting things as we know them!

They are currently looking to take on Intermediate C# Developers who are accountable & solutions driven (they need to have some x-Factor). By nature, you are passionate about tech and deliver accurate results. You will join a highly influential team where best practices are established, and the infrastructure is solid & robust.

You’ll grow & guide the capabilities of the .Net + Web platforms; combine tech & business together to drive the business forward!

Do you have what it takes?

You’re a software engineer who has mastered clean, beautiful, maintainable code

You have a degree or Diploma in Information Systems OR Engineering OR Mathematical Sciences & came out tops (70%+)

6-7 years’ experience coding in C# .NET Stack

Skilled in:

C#, ASP Net MVC, Web API, .NET Core, SQL, MY SQL, Entity Framework, Azure DevOps, WCF / WPF, Redux

On the front end you come equipped with JavaScript, Typescript, React or Angular, HTML5, CSS3

Key exp. In creating queries, triggers, procedures & functions

What’s in it for you:

The autonomy to deliver your best within a high-trust, nurturing environment

Tech upskilling & fully funded courses

High incentive funds and bonuses

Reference Number for this position is NF55221 which is a Hybrid with one day in the office per week; this is a permanent position; based in Sandton offering a salary of R550k to R700k p/a cost to company negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nicole on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

