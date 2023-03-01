NEW WORK: C# Software Engineer / Azure Specialist – rolling contracts paying R550/ R700 per hour – Centurion based Hybrid set-up

Here’s a job you don’t want to miss out on. A global brand and phenomena; Greenfields type work where you will get entrenched in the build of an Autonomous Transportation System while working with latest tech and trends (Cloud and Edge computing).

I’m looking for highly skilled C# Software Engineers who has in-depth knowledge in Azure cloud! By nature, you need to be full of energy + drive, hands-on + eager to get your hands dirty!

You also need to come equip with the following:

8+ years’ experience coding in the Microsoft stack; C#, ASP.Net, .Net Core, .Net 5

You are skilled in Public Cloud platforms; Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

You have deep Integration skills – Web API

Skilled in: Azure DevOps (CI & CD), MS Azure: Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS), IoT-Hub, Event-Hub, Service Bus, Stream Analytics, Function Applications etc

Extensive experience with Agile /SCRUM

You are a craftsman + have built strong engineering foundations – DDD, OOP, Design Patterns

