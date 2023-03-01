PowerBI Developer

Mar 1, 2023

We are looking for a Power BI developer that will be responsible for the development and administration of BI tools along with complete knowledge of the BI system.

Qualification Required:

  • Matric Certificate

Preferred Qualification:

  • Power BI Certifications

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Understand business requirements of BI context and design a data model to transform raw data into meaningful insights

  • Use Power BI to create dashboards and interactive visual reports

  • Identify key performance indicators (KPIs) that have clear goals and consistently monitor them.

  • Analyze data and present it.

  • Convert business requirements into technical specifications and implement them through reports that support decision-making.

  • Establish relationships between data and develop tabular and multi multidimensional data models

  • Charts and data documents to explain algorithms, parameters, models, and relationships

  • Design, Development, Testing, providing Power BI scripts, performing detailed analysis

  • Perform DAX queries and functions in Power BI

  • Analyzing the current ETL process, defining and designing new systems

  • Data warehouse development and working with SSAS, SSIS, SSRS

  • Redefining changes to improve existing business intelligence systems and designing technically / strategically

  • Creating customized diagrams and user-defined calculations as needed

  • Design, develop and deploy business intelligence solutions with SQL queries for best results, filters, and graphs to better understand your data at all levels for performance improvements and suggestions

  • Collaborate with users and team members at various levels for suggestions and improvement.

Travel:

  • Occasionally might be required to travel to client sides

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

