PowerBI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a Power BI developer that will be responsible for the development and administration of BI tools along with complete knowledge of the BI system.
Qualification Required:
- Matric Certificate
Preferred Qualification:
- Power BI Certifications
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Understand business requirements of BI context and design a data model to transform raw data into meaningful insights
- Use Power BI to create dashboards and interactive visual reports
- Identify key performance indicators (KPIs) that have clear goals and consistently monitor them.
- Analyze data and present it.
- Convert business requirements into technical specifications and implement them through reports that support decision-making.
- Establish relationships between data and develop tabular and multi multidimensional data models
- Charts and data documents to explain algorithms, parameters, models, and relationships
- Design, Development, Testing, providing Power BI scripts, performing detailed analysis
- Perform DAX queries and functions in Power BI
- Analyzing the current ETL process, defining and designing new systems
- Data warehouse development and working with SSAS, SSIS, SSRS
- Redefining changes to improve existing business intelligence systems and designing technically / strategically
- Creating customized diagrams and user-defined calculations as needed
- Design, develop and deploy business intelligence solutions with SQL queries for best results, filters, and graphs to better understand your data at all levels for performance improvements and suggestions
- Collaborate with users and team members at various levels for suggestions and improvement.
Travel:
- Occasionally might be required to travel to client sides
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML