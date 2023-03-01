DUR001783 – Project Manager – Durban
Purpose of the job:
The Project Manager will be responsibilities for managing and monitoring strategic and operational projects through coordinating people and processes to ensure that multiple internal and external projects are delivered on time. Must have a willingness to travel
Required Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification
Technical Competencies and responsibilities
- 3-5 years management experience
- A background from the transport and logistics industry
- Experience in running projects (Lean/6 Sigma advantageous)
- Proficient with various software packages Computer literate (Excel, PowerPoint, Visio, MS Teams)
- Ensuring that all administration produce, and source documents are correctly received
- Facilitate the development of project plans and manage them from inception to completion
- Lead and manage customer implementations (scoping, onboarding, training)
- Facilitate on-line meetings to orientate a new customer, present applicable functionality
- Manage process improvement project teams and coach process owners
Behavioural Competencies:
- Ability to communicate and build relationships at all levels of the organization
- Business acumen and a good understanding of different department and industry needs
- Accuracy and attention to detail
- Self-driven, autonomous, strong results orientation
- Ability to Manage a team affectively
- Time management and prioritization skills
- Able to work under pressure
- Professional and presentations skills
- Excellent organizational skills
Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.
Desired Skills:
- Lean
- 6 Sigma
- Visio