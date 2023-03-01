Project Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

DUR001783 – Project Manager – Durban

Purpose of the job:

The Project Manager will be responsibilities for managing and monitoring strategic and operational projects through coordinating people and processes to ensure that multiple internal and external projects are delivered on time. Must have a willingness to travel

Required Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

3-5 years management experience

A background from the transport and logistics industry

Experience in running projects (Lean/6 Sigma advantageous)

Proficient with various software packages Computer literate (Excel, PowerPoint, Visio, MS Teams)

Ensuring that all administration produce, and source documents are correctly received

Facilitate the development of project plans and manage them from inception to completion

Lead and manage customer implementations (scoping, onboarding, training)

Facilitate on-line meetings to orientate a new customer, present applicable functionality

Manage process improvement project teams and coach process owners

Behavioural Competencies:

Ability to communicate and build relationships at all levels of the organization

Business acumen and a good understanding of different department and industry needs

Accuracy and attention to detail

Self-driven, autonomous, strong results orientation

Ability to Manage a team affectively

Time management and prioritization skills

Able to work under pressure

Professional and presentations skills

Excellent organizational skills

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

Desired Skills:

Lean

6 Sigma

Visio

Learn more/Apply for this position